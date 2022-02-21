Previous
Heather by beryl
Photo 3338

Heather

The winter Heather making a lovely splash of colour in the garden on yet another dull. Day
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and they are very pretty.
February 23rd, 2022  
