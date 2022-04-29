Sign up
Photo 3405
Iceland poppy
--- growing on the edge of one of the flower-beds ! I did not plant it here - the birds must have carried the seed from somewhere - but a pretty and colourful little poppy !
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th April 2022 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
garden
,
iceland-poppy
