Iceland poppy by beryl
Photo 3405

Iceland poppy

--- growing on the edge of one of the flower-beds ! I did not plant it here - the birds must have carried the seed from somewhere - but a pretty and colourful little poppy !
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
932% complete

