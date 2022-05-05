Sign up
Photo 3411
Selfie and my cactus
I couldn't resist posting this !! Taken in the sunroom yesterday - the star of the show is obviously the beautiful red flower !
A lovely sunny morning !
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4737
photos
135
followers
91
following
Tags
red
,
flower
,
cactus
,
selfie
Annie D
ace
gorgeous cactus flower and great selfie
May 5th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Oh no, I think the star is you!
May 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
Love the look of concentration on your face.
May 5th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
The cactus flower is beautiful, but the star of the photos obviously you! So glad you’re having a nice sunny morning.
May 5th, 2022
