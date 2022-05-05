Previous
Selfie and my cactus by beryl
Selfie and my cactus

I couldn't resist posting this !! Taken in the sunroom yesterday - the star of the show is obviously the beautiful red flower !
A lovely sunny morning !
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
934% complete

Annie D ace
gorgeous cactus flower and great selfie
May 5th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Oh no, I think the star is you!
May 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Love the look of concentration on your face.
May 5th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
The cactus flower is beautiful, but the star of the photos obviously you! So glad you’re having a nice sunny morning.
May 5th, 2022  
