In full bloom !

My Nellie Moser Clematis is in full bloom and so colourful outside the Kitchen window . I am so delighted with this ,as my late husband bought and planted this here back in 1981 when we 1st came to live at this property -- Although a Nellie Moser it is to me "Rod's Clematis " and brings me pleasure year after year ! A productive day , Have managed three loads of washing -- or rather my machine has - so easy these days in comparison to when I was a child ! This morning I had my eye tested , I go annually to have my eyes tested but as Specsavers are in Wellington on the main street which is pedestrianised I can not drive and use mt blue badge outside the shop and I have no hopes of walking or getting there unaided - I succumb to use their home test facilities Al seemed to be carried out very efficient and somehow more personal -- A two person operation with the optician and his assistant and equipment , A good selection of glasses to chose from ( but I did notice they were all of the higher price range !! ) I really felt comfortable with the one I chose with the help of the assistant . They will be delivered in two to three weeks ! So keeping my fingers crossed that all will pan out well . when receive them ! Later in the morning Gary came with me shopping - to carry and sort out my shopping , and a pub lunch as a thank you !