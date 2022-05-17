Previous
Next
Half and half with a bit of faffing !! by beryl
Photo 3423

Half and half with a bit of faffing !!

Quite happy with this result ! with the abstract corresponding to the colours of my my rhododendron in my back garden ,
Dry morning , but we may see showers again today
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
937% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
A clever half and half, love the colours.
May 17th, 2022  
Wylie ace
ha, nicely done!
May 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such wonderful colours and great half and half.
May 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise