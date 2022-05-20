Sign up
Photo 3426
In the garden
The lawn mowed and edges trimmed , the rhododendron in full bloom ! , beautiful perfume in the garden as the cordaline tree is in flower . - Such a happy place to be !
A dull morning with a little rain in the wind !!
20th May 2022
20th May 22
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
4752
photos
134
followers
89
following
938% complete
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th May 2022 4:37pm
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
garden
,
lawn
,
bushes
,
rhododendron
,
cordyline
Lou Ann
ace
Your garden is so lovely, Beryl.
May 20th, 2022
