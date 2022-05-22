Previous
Overhanging the bird bath . by beryl
Photo 3428

Overhanging the bird bath .

The rhododendron bush is in its glory at the moment - so full of flowers . Shame that they will be over in no time at all ! ( A vague diagonal half and half ! )
A sunny but rather breezy day .
Beryl Lloyd

Lou Ann ace
Just so beautiful. I guess the birds have to wait for their birdbath, it’s busy at the moment. 😊
May 22nd, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a beautiful colour..
May 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous flowers beautifully captured. The colour and light is wonderful.
May 22nd, 2022  
