Photo 3428
Overhanging the bird bath .
The rhododendron bush is in its glory at the moment - so full of flowers . Shame that they will be over in no time at all ! ( A vague diagonal half and half ! )
A sunny but rather breezy day .
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4754
photos
134
followers
88
following
939% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th May 2022 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
rhododendrons
,
bird-bath
,
purple/pink
,
mayhalf22
Lou Ann
ace
Just so beautiful. I guess the birds have to wait for their birdbath, it’s busy at the moment. 😊
May 22nd, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beautiful colour..
May 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous flowers beautifully captured. The colour and light is wonderful.
May 22nd, 2022
