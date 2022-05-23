Previous
Another view - - by beryl
Another view - -

- - of the back garden - just love that rhododendron - My late husband brought it home from Wales and planted to remind us of "home" . There are lots of rhododendrons of this colour growing wild in Mid and N Wales .
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful -
May 23rd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It looks a credit to you, Beryl! love the curves and the full bushes!
May 23rd, 2022  
