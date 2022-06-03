Previous
Iris by beryl
Iris

I love the irises in the garden - a root from my friend's garden some years ago ! we do swop and share plants - such a lovely way to remind us of those we love and care for !
A lovely sunny day !
Beryl Lloyd

Lou Ann ace
How nice to share plants with your friend! This is so pretty. Lovely edit.
June 3rd, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful Iris Beryl ..I like to share plants too.
June 3rd, 2022  
Wylie ace
It looks a very successful swap!
June 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
They are such pretty flowers. I like the idea of swapping plants, it gives them a special meaning
June 3rd, 2022  
wendy frost ace
A pretty capture and a beautiful Iris. It is lovely to share plants and seeds knowing others will enjoy them as much as you do.
June 3rd, 2022  
