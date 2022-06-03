Sign up
Photo 3440
Iris
I love the irises in the garden - a root from my friend's garden some years ago ! we do swop and share plants - such a lovely way to remind us of those we love and care for !
A lovely sunny day !
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
5
1
Embed Code
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4766
photos
134
followers
89
following
942% complete
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
31st May 2022 4:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
garden
,
irises
,
30dayswild2022
,
pat's-plant
Lou Ann
ace
How nice to share plants with your friend! This is so pretty. Lovely edit.
June 3rd, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful Iris Beryl ..I like to share plants too.
June 3rd, 2022
Wylie
ace
It looks a very successful swap!
June 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
They are such pretty flowers. I like the idea of swapping plants, it gives them a special meaning
June 3rd, 2022
wendy frost
ace
A pretty capture and a beautiful Iris. It is lovely to share plants and seeds knowing others will enjoy them as much as you do.
June 3rd, 2022
