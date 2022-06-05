Previous
In the garden by beryl
Photo 3442

In the garden

A bright antirrhinum by the birdbath , providing a lovely pop of colour .
Not feeling too good with a sudden flare up of my polymyalgia !
A rainy morning !
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
June 5th, 2022  
