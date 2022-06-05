Sign up
Photo 3442
In the garden
A bright antirrhinum by the birdbath , providing a lovely pop of colour .
Not feeling too good with a sudden flare up of my polymyalgia !
A rainy morning !
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
red
,
green
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
antirrhinum
,
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
June 5th, 2022
