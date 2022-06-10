Sign up
Photo 3447
Foxglove
---one of the many in my garden , all in a different hues and shades from a pure white to a deeper shade of pink/purple ! The bees love them , but alas I couldn't capture one !
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
4780
photos
135
followers
90
following
944% complete
View this month »
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
Latest from all albums
3442
1082
3443
3444
1083
3445
3446
3447
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
9th June 2022 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
foxglove
,
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
Your garden sounds like a paradise Beryl, lovely capture of these beautiful flowers.
June 10th, 2022
