Foxglove by beryl
Photo 3447

Foxglove

---one of the many in my garden , all in a different hues and shades from a pure white to a deeper shade of pink/purple ! The bees love them , but alas I couldn't capture one !
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
944% complete

Diana ace
Your garden sounds like a paradise Beryl, lovely capture of these beautiful flowers.
June 10th, 2022  
