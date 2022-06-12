Previous
Water-lily by beryl
Water-lily

- just nipped out to capture the water-lily on my fish pond in the garden , Rather windy , so the focus not as good as hoped !
Rather a no-go day ! so taking it easy !
Beryl Lloyd

January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
