What a difference a day makes !! by beryl
What a difference a day makes !!

Yesterday was sunny and a boiling hot day ! A far cry from today . warm ,muggy and most of the day fine rain ! The water lilies are quite happy as I took this shot from the front- doorstep without getting wet ! .
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

jackie edwards ace
So pretty! What a nice sight to have outside your door!
June 18th, 2022  
