Photo 3455
What a difference a day makes !!
Yesterday was sunny and a boiling hot day ! A far cry from today . warm ,muggy and most of the day fine rain ! The water lilies are quite happy as I took this shot from the front- doorstep without getting wet ! .
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
5
1
1
365
DMC-FZ72
18th June 2022 6:22pm
rain
water-lilies
garden-pond
30dayswild2022
jackie edwards
So pretty! What a nice sight to have outside your door!
June 18th, 2022
