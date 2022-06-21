Previous
The restaurant . by beryl
Photo 3458

The restaurant .

A lovely airy restaurant at the Bridgemere Gardens - a must when I go to the Garden centre ! It was too hot to fancy a hot meal , but I enjoyed a Prawn and Crayfish Jacket Potato with a little salad . - delicious !!
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
947% complete

Annie D ace
Ooh the meal sounds wonderful 😊
June 21st, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and a very inviting place for a snack. I see that social distancing rules are still being respected there.
June 21st, 2022  
