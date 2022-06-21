Sign up
Photo 3458
The restaurant .
A lovely airy restaurant at the Bridgemere Gardens - a must when I go to the Garden centre ! It was too hot to fancy a hot meal , but I enjoyed a Prawn and Crayfish Jacket Potato with a little salad . - delicious !!
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
19th June 2022 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
,
garden-centre
,
bridgemere
Annie D
ace
Ooh the meal sounds wonderful 😊
June 21st, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and a very inviting place for a snack. I see that social distancing rules are still being respected there.
June 21st, 2022
