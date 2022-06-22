Sign up
Photo 3459
Who's lurking in the bushes !
- no stranger , but one of the gardeners busily trimming the hedge ! Beautiful delphiniums and spirea growing in the border !
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
gardener
,
delphinium
,
spirea
,
30dayswild2022
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Gorgeous shot I like how you framed it.
June 22nd, 2022
