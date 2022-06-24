Sign up
Photo 3461
Blooming beautifully
The large poppies are in bloom now in my garden - they self seed from one year to the next - This year there doesn't seem to be as many plants as usual , but fortunately I have seeds gathered last year which I shall sow for future plants !
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4804
photos
136
followers
91
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd June 2022 8:14am
red
poppies
blousy
30dayswild2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
June 24th, 2022
