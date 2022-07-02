Sign up
Photo 3469
Gone to seed
After the thunder storm and breezy weather ,some of my blousy poppies soon lost their petals exposing the beautiful seed heads !
Another weekend -- where does the days go !! A Happy weekend to you all .
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
8
3
1
365
DMC-FZ72
29th June 2022 9:25am
julia
Poppy seeds are do intriguing..
July 2nd, 2022
Diana
I love this close up and the way you presented it, they are such photogenic subjects. Have a great weekend too Beryl.
July 2nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 2nd, 2022
