Gone to seed by beryl
Photo 3469

Gone to seed

After the thunder storm and breezy weather ,some of my blousy poppies soon lost their petals exposing the beautiful seed heads !

Another weekend -- where does the days go !! A Happy weekend to you all .
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

julia ace
Poppy seeds are do intriguing..
July 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
I love this close up and the way you presented it, they are such photogenic subjects. Have a great weekend too Beryl.
July 2nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 2nd, 2022  
