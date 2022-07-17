Previous
A whiter shade of pale . by beryl
Photo 3484

A whiter shade of pale .

Another of the lavateras growing in the garden - this one even a paler shade of pink , They look so dainty in the border along the wall !
Another start to a hot day ! ( for my diary ! )
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
A great title, capture and song. You have so many beautiful flowers in your garden, these look so dainty. I would love to visit ;-)
July 17th, 2022  
Another beautiful flower Beryl....gorgeous colour.
July 17th, 2022  
