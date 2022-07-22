Water-Lilies

The water lilies in the garden pond have really enjoyed this spell of hot weather - the flowers are plentiful and bigger than usual !

This morning we were blessed with a long shower of rain , Fortunately Gary cut and tidied the failing lawns and now are benefitting from the steady rain we had this morning . I have just come home from the Dr's - after having further blood tests ! Now have just enjoyed a cup of coffee . I have not drunk coffee for at least a week during the hot weather - I found my rooibos tea much more refreshing !