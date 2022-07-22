Previous
Next
Water-Lilies by beryl
Photo 3489

Water-Lilies

The water lilies in the garden pond have really enjoyed this spell of hot weather - the flowers are plentiful and bigger than usual !
This morning we were blessed with a long shower of rain , Fortunately Gary cut and tidied the failing lawns and now are benefitting from the steady rain we had this morning . I have just come home from the Dr's - after having further blood tests ! Now have just enjoyed a cup of coffee . I have not drunk coffee for at least a week during the hot weather - I found my rooibos tea much more refreshing !
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
955% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
That's really pretty
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise