Photo 3491
Perfection
This rose at the garden centre was so beautiful in colour , form and smelt beautiful too.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4862
photos
137
followers
90
following
956% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
21st July 2022 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
garden-centre
Wylie
ace
Gosh, I thought it was a camellia, but I can see it now! Lovely.
July 24th, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful.... similar to my Gertrude Jekyll rose. Such a joy.
July 24th, 2022
