By the Kitchen door ! by beryl
By the Kitchen door !

Last year's geranium , overwintered in situ and blooming lovely again this year !
Tired - may not comment tonight !!
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a pretty array of colour!
July 27th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
They look stunning Bery. They’ve come through the winter well.
July 27th, 2022  
