Photo 3496
Diagonals
Make 30 Photos -- 30-diagonals
Just a simple exercise in tilting yesterdays image to create diagonals !
PS - computer problems -- I can not always register my comments on your photos - so frustrating and my apologies .
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Views
10
Comments
4
Tags
books
,
art
,
diagonals
,
make-30-2022
Sue Cooper
ace
Simple but effective. Good shot.
July 30th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
I was having problems last night commenting on 365, it took ages. I suspect it was their system not our devices.
Good idea for diagonals.
July 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
An interesting diagonal... now I have to twist my neck sideways!
July 30th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Superbly simple
July 30th, 2022
