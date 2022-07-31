Previous
Next
Buddleia 2 by beryl
Photo 3498

Buddleia 2

Another of the buddleia bushes in the garden - this one has a paler purple flower !
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
958% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
I thought it was lilac! Lovely colours
August 1st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise