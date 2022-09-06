Sign up
Photo 3535
Shadows
As the sun goes down in the west - the shadow of the fence creates a geometrical design on the lawn .
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th September 2022 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
lawn
,
sep22words
,
geometrical-design
