Photo 3545
The blackbirds have started feasting !
So many berries, but soon to be devoured by the birds !
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
9
2
1
365
DMC-FZ72
5th September 2022 5:04pm
Tags
garden
,
berries
wendy frost
ace
Lovely capture and colour berries. The birds are going to be busy for a while with plenty of photo opportunities for you
September 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
what a great shot of these delicious berries, plenty for them to feast on.
September 16th, 2022
