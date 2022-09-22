Previous
The first day of Autumn by beryl
The first day of Autumn

The leathery leaves of the Mahonia are turning colour as we experience the colder nights of Autumn .
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Beryl Lloyd

January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Maria
What a beautiful color transition from rich green to light red!
September 22nd, 2022  
