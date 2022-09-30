Golden globe .

Another of the creations I managed through editing while waiting for my hospital transport yesterday!

I hoped today would be plain sailing! but how wrong I was - We had to queue for approx. 30 mins while waiting for our covid vaccination - fortunately I found a chair to sit for part of this time! But then I had hoped for my flue vaccination at the same time - BUT they had run out of the flue. vaccinations about ten mins earlier!!!!!!!!!!!! To refresh afterwards we lunched out before collection my prescriptions - one item they have not been able to get - so home to phone the Dr for the pain killers in another form !! waited for 35mins on the phone before I got to speak to the receptionist - so now hopefully the substitute prescription will be at the pharmacist later today -- What a palaver, I suppose this is the sign of the day where nothing is certain no more! and we have to get used to it ! - It is raining! - Sorry - moan over ! :)