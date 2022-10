Aucuba berries.

-- with a painterly edit.

The birds have found the berries and are busily feeding off them Quite a pleasant sunny Autumn day.

Just preparing dinner - A roast lamb dinner today, followed by rice pudding and stewed Autumn fruit. While the oven was on, I baked my Christmas Cake which I prepared yesterday - I had vowed I would not bake my own Christmas Cake this year, but the urge got the better of me (in spite of aching all over) whether it will be iced, that is another matter!