Previous
Next
Sycamore leaf by beryl
Photo 3581

Sycamore leaf

Met two of my friends for lunch today, quite blustery with many leaves blowing in the wind and many beautiful sycamore leaves were strewn along the foot path!
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
981% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
So nice to have some autumn red showing up.
October 26th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great colors and details.
October 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise