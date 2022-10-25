Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3581
Sycamore leaf
Met two of my friends for lunch today, quite blustery with many leaves blowing in the wind and many beautiful sycamore leaves were strewn along the foot path!
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4992
photos
135
followers
93
following
981% complete
View this month »
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
26th October 2022 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
lake
,
sycamore
,
admaston
Shutterbug
ace
So nice to have some autumn red showing up.
October 26th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great colors and details.
October 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close