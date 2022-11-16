Previous
A bouquet of flowers by beryl
A bouquet of flowers

Treated myself with a bunch of flowers while out shopping! Not yet in a vase , but already cheering up the room! on this dull November day!
16th November 2022

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
