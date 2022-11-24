Previous
Next
One single rose. by beryl
Photo 3614

One single rose.

A single rose from my last week's bouquet.
Another horrible day , dull and rain, rain, A day for indoor photography!
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nina Ganci
A single rose can say a thousand words
Love the way you presented this
Superb focus and details
fav
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise