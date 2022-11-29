Previous
Next
At the Hospital by beryl
Photo 3619

At the Hospital

A very pleasant and airy reception and cafe in the outpatient department at the Hospital I visited yesterday for my bone density scan. I loved the lighted leaded glass plaque on the wall.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
991% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Looks like a nice place for a break.
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise