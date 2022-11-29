Sign up
Photo 3619
At the Hospital
A very pleasant and airy reception and cafe in the outpatient department at the Hospital I visited yesterday for my bone density scan. I loved the lighted leaded glass plaque on the wall.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
rj&ah-hospital
,
reception-cafe
Wylie
ace
Looks like a nice place for a break.
November 29th, 2022
