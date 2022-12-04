Sign up
Photo 3624
So many Gonks waiting for a Home for Christmas!
After my birthday lunch we popped to the nearby Garden Centre - Christmas had taken over! Not grumbling as it was lovely to see all the bright lights, the glitter and all leading up to Christmas!
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
5036
photos
131
followers
90
following
993% complete
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
5th December 2022 1:54pm
Tags
christmas
,
garden-centre
,
gonks
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday Beryl, hope you had a lovely lunch. They are fabulous and I like the way you presented them too.
December 6th, 2022
