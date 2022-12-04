Previous
Next
So many Gonks waiting for a Home for Christmas! by beryl
Photo 3624

So many Gonks waiting for a Home for Christmas!

After my birthday lunch we popped to the nearby Garden Centre - Christmas had taken over! Not grumbling as it was lovely to see all the bright lights, the glitter and all leading up to Christmas!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Happy Birthday Beryl, hope you had a lovely lunch. They are fabulous and I like the way you presented them too.
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise