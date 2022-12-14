Previous
On a cold and frosty morning! by beryl
On a cold and frosty morning!

The little robin is constantly in the garden on these cold and frosty morning!
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Joan Robillard
Cute
Cute
December 14th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Super capture Beryl. So nice to see the robin
December 14th, 2022  
