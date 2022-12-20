Previous
Next
A bird in a hand ,is worth two in a bush, by beryl
Photo 3640

A bird in a hand ,is worth two in a bush,

The robin sits proud and obvious , but the Sparroe is more sheltered - can you see him!
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise