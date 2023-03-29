Previous
Forsythia .. the sprigs of Spring by beryl
Forsythia .. the sprigs of Spring

29 . Rainbow . Yellow.
So Spring like .. a delightful pop of colour in the garden.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 29th, 2023  
Maxine Lathbury
So pretty
March 29th, 2023  
