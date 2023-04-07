Previous
Forsythia by beryl
Photo 3748

Forsythia

Flora-7
A beautiful sunny day and I have been out in the garden with Gary - trying to put things in order - so much to do and the soil still very wet. The forsythia is at the moment in its glory and full of its yellow flowers!
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
what a wonderful sight and capture, unfortunately we don't have them here.
April 7th, 2023  
carol white ace
A gorgeous display.Fav😊
April 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Like a golden beacon, shining so bright! A wonderful colour provider!
April 7th, 2023  
*lynn ace
So gorgeous, bright and cheery!
April 7th, 2023  
Dianne
It looks beautiful.
April 7th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I love forsythia in the spring. Oddly I've never planted one in my garden but enjoy the ones that some of my neighbours have.
April 7th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
A blaze of glory!! Wow!
April 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Just beautiful fav
April 7th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
It's glorious, mine isn't quite so full of flowers
April 7th, 2023  
