Photo 3748
Forsythia
Flora-7
A beautiful sunny day and I have been out in the garden with Gary - trying to put things in order - so much to do and the soil still very wet. The forsythia is at the moment in its glory and full of its yellow flowers!
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
9
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5159
photos
130
followers
87
following
1026% complete
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
1161
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
Views
10
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
7th April 2023 5:57pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
yellow
,
flora
,
forsythia
,
30-shots2023
Diana
ace
what a wonderful sight and capture, unfortunately we don't have them here.
April 7th, 2023
carol white
ace
A gorgeous display.Fav😊
April 7th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Like a golden beacon, shining so bright! A wonderful colour provider!
April 7th, 2023
*lynn
ace
So gorgeous, bright and cheery!
April 7th, 2023
Dianne
It looks beautiful.
April 7th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love forsythia in the spring. Oddly I've never planted one in my garden but enjoy the ones that some of my neighbours have.
April 7th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
A blaze of glory!! Wow!
April 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Just beautiful fav
April 7th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
It's glorious, mine isn't quite so full of flowers
April 7th, 2023
