Another view!

Apologies for another photo of the bouquet, but have not been out of my chair today. And have been battling with the NHS for a couple of days I have had a nasty flare up with Polymyalgia Rheumatica and I am in pain all over . Phone GP yesterday - didn't get passed the receptionist - no appointments available - but go to the Hospital's Urgent Care Centre! went , and after more that 6 hrs saw the Dr who could not prescribe me any of the needed steroids! and to go back to my GP today , phone the rheumatology's secretary - could not prescribe without seeing me!! Phoned GP - No app available ! to phone 111-the 1st bit of sympathy in all the conversations and got in touch with the GP surgery and advised me I would have a phone consultation with the GP within the hour! - A phone consultation within 15 mins, with my own Dr - Put me on the steroid and a date for a further consultation in 2 weeks time ! So still in pain all over, feel elated that I got the attention needed - but feel that many an 80 yr old would have given up ! Grrrrh ! sorry about the long rant - but had to get it off my chest - forgive me . Not up to a lot of commenting I am afraid - but can assure you all that I still enjoy viewing your photos!