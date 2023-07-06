Previous
Another view! by beryl
Another view!

Apologies for another photo of the bouquet, but have not been out of my chair today. And have been battling with the NHS for a couple of days I have had a nasty flare up with Polymyalgia Rheumatica and I am in pain all over . Phone GP yesterday - didn't get passed the receptionist - no appointments available - but go to the Hospital's Urgent Care Centre! went , and after more that 6 hrs saw the Dr who could not prescribe me any of the needed steroids! and to go back to my GP today , phone the rheumatology's secretary - could not prescribe without seeing me!! Phoned GP - No app available ! to phone 111-the 1st bit of sympathy in all the conversations and got in touch with the GP surgery and advised me I would have a phone consultation with the GP within the hour! - A phone consultation within 15 mins, with my own Dr - Put me on the steroid and a date for a further consultation in 2 weeks time ! So still in pain all over, feel elated that I got the attention needed - but feel that many an 80 yr old would have given up ! Grrrrh ! sorry about the long rant - but had to get it off my chest - forgive me . Not up to a lot of commenting I am afraid - but can assure you all that I still enjoy viewing your photos!
Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
