Photo 3843
Modern Art.
With a little play and faffing after visiting "little planet" I came up with this (in my mind) an interesting image of my beautiful yellow daisies. Pleasing time well spent during yesterday's heavy rain!
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Photo Details
5
4
2
365
DMC-FZ72
8th July 2023 9:30am
Tags
yellow
little
daisies
planet
modern-art
Julia
This is beautiful I would love to know how you did it
July 11th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Woh, fab result.
July 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Excellent faff, created a really lovely image!
July 11th, 2023
