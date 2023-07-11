Previous
Modern Art. by beryl
Modern Art.

With a little play and faffing after visiting "little planet" I came up with this (in my mind) an interesting image of my beautiful yellow daisies. Pleasing time well spent during yesterday's heavy rain!
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Julia
This is beautiful I would love to know how you did it
July 11th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Woh, fab result.
July 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Excellent faff, created a really lovely image!
July 11th, 2023  
