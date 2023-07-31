Previous
Anthurium by beryl
Anthurium

My favourite house-plant . A birthday gift , some years ago and has been constantly in flower since I received it . It has been split and re-potted in the meantime, but still continuously in flower.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Dianne
What a lovely gift and such a healthy plant. You must have green fingers!
August 1st, 2023  
beautiful - it's a lovely plant
August 1st, 2023  
A beautiful healthy plant
August 1st, 2023  
