Photo 3863
Anthurium
My favourite house-plant . A birthday gift , some years ago and has been constantly in flower since I received it . It has been split and re-potted in the meantime, but still continuously in flower.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5275
photos
126
followers
82
following
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
12
3
365
DMC-FZ72
1st August 2023 9:46am
red
,
green
,
favourite
,
anthurium
,
house-plant
Dianne
What a lovely gift and such a healthy plant. You must have green fingers!
August 1st, 2023
Annie D
ace
beautiful - it's a lovely plant
August 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A beautiful healthy plant
August 1st, 2023
