Previous
Photo 3870
Harbour @Caernarvon
Another beautiful sunny day. Can not believe our luck .. the weatherman must have got it wrong . A day in Caernarvon today . Not one of my favourite places but I love it along the Harbour .
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
3
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5281
photos
126
followers
82
following
1060% complete
Judith Johnson
ace
A very pretty scene and the weather is glorious
August 7th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Beautiful place, boats and day!
August 7th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely day, pic!
August 7th, 2023
