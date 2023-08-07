Previous
Harbour @Caernarvon by beryl
Photo 3870

Harbour @Caernarvon

Another beautiful sunny day. Can not believe our luck .. the weatherman must have got it wrong . A day in Caernarvon today . Not one of my favourite places but I love it along the Harbour .
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
A very pretty scene and the weather is glorious
August 7th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Beautiful place, boats and day!
August 7th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely day, pic!
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise