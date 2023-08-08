Previous
Borth-y-guest. by beryl
Borth-y-guest.

A day to recharge energy today .. relaxing morning ,a pub lunch, Welsh ice cream, and on to the little village of Borth-y-guest . The tide was out so the little boats sat in mud . An overcast day, quite warm and dry.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

carol white ace
A lovely peaceful coastal scene.Fav😊
Junan Heath
Beautiful!
Beautiful!
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
Beautiful
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful peaceful shot. Enjoy your holiday Beryl
Judith Johnson ace
Nice pov and vista, sounds like a perfect day. You were lucky with the weather - it has rained all afternoon here, but not too heavy most of the time
