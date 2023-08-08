Sign up
Photo 3871
Borth-y-guest.
A day to recharge energy today .. relaxing morning ,a pub lunch, Welsh ice cream, and on to the little village of Borth-y-guest . The tide was out so the little boats sat in mud . An overcast day, quite warm and dry.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
5
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5282
photos
126
followers
82
following
1060% complete
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
8th August 2023 4:49pm
Tags
borth-y-guest
carol white
ace
A lovely peaceful coastal scene.Fav😊
August 8th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
August 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 8th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful peaceful shot. Enjoy your holiday Beryl
August 8th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice pov and vista, sounds like a perfect day. You were lucky with the weather - it has rained all afternoon here, but not too heavy most of the time
August 8th, 2023
