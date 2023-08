A view in Beddgelert

The river as it runs into Beddgelert, , rather shallow, very clean and clear with the boulders causing the water to gurgle as it flows by -For me an idyllic place to sit under the shade of the overhanging trees . I was quite envious to see a figure on the river bank with the partner sitting back in the shadow of the trees - if you look closely!

Nice viewed on black.