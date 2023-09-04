Previous
Captured and framed by beryl
Photo 3898

Captured and framed

With time on my hands I had a little play in framing some of my Japanese anemones
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1067% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Such beautiful, happy flowers. I’m determined to get some of these in my garden.
September 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully done Beryl.
September 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice framing, so pretty
September 4th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful framing of these lovely flowers!
September 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise