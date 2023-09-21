Previous
Jackdaw by beryl
Photo 3915

Jackdaw

21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing
September 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson
Excellent shot
September 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
September 21st, 2023  
