Photo 3934
Ivy in flower
Unfortunately , this ivy had got out of hand , and although beautiful especially when in flowers and berries - It had to be cut back yesterday!
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
ivy
