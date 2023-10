And look who dropped in for his tea!!

I was delighted when Gary called me to see who had dropped-in in our garden . Not often do we see Pheasants venturing into our gardens especially since the "Hall's" big field opposite to us was built on with a few hundreds houses !

The Pheasant took his time strutting his stuff in our back garden , no doubt enjoying the few seeds scattered on the ground under the bird table before flying onto the fence , and off to pastures new !!