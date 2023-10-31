Previous
31st October by beryl
31st October

I am not really into Halloween , but I couldn't let the night pass without an attempt to create a slight spooky feel to my capture of tea-chest and light globe ! I wonder what ghostly body lurks from behind ;
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Beryl Lloyd

