Previous
Photo 3955
31st October
I am not really into Halloween , but I couldn't let the night pass without an attempt to create a slight spooky feel to my capture of tea-chest and light globe ! I wonder what ghostly body lurks from behind ;
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
0
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5369
photos
127
followers
81
following
1083% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
31st October 2023 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
tea-chest
