Previous
Photo 3970
Gerbra
Problems with laptop - must take it in to my man that knows ! So have to rely on tap.et and phone .. not my forte !
Sorry any comments will be minimal,
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
7
6
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
15th November 2023 5:17pm
Tags
phone
,
gerbra
,
-shot
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and detail, I love the tones.
November 15th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so perfect
November 15th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful Gerbra!
November 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So lovely
November 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
They are so photogenic, this is beautiful!
November 15th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
A beautiful capture. Fav.
November 15th, 2023
