Previous
Gerbra by beryl
Photo 3970

Gerbra

Problems with laptop - must take it in to my man that knows ! So have to rely on tap.et and phone .. not my forte !
Sorry any comments will be minimal,
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1087% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and detail, I love the tones.
November 15th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so perfect
November 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful Gerbra!
November 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So lovely
November 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
They are so photogenic, this is beautiful!
November 15th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
A beautiful capture. Fav.
November 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise