Previous
Photo 3976
Just a little aloe .
A little suckling I have potted in view of a new plant . It is doing quite well. ,
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
3976
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-T290
Taken
21st November 2023 1:29pm
Tags
plant
,
aloe
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
November 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 21st, 2023
